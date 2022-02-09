0
Wednesday 9 February 2022 - 03:40

Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Nablus

Story Code : 977961
The security agency of Israeli regime, Shin Bet, said that Israeli soldiers have shot and killed three Palestinians during a clashes in West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths.

Recently, Israeli settlers have also carried out a number of attacks against Palestinians, causing property damages and injuring a number of people.

Israel occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip — territories the Palestinians want for a future state — during the Six-Day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the settlement activities in several resolutions.
