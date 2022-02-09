0
Wednesday 9 February 2022 - 05:57

Commander Underlines Iran’s Self-Sufficiency in Production of Military Equipment

Rear Admiral Sayyari made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew allegiance to ideals of Imam Khomeini, which was held by commanders and personnel of Armed Forces of the country at the mausoleum of founder of the Islamic Revolution.

He felicitated the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (marking the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran), noting that the late Imam Khomeini had always stressed on the need for self-sufficiency and localizing military equipment production.

Once officials said that other countries do not sell weapons to Iran; then, Imam stated that not only now, but also as long as people stand with the Islamic Revolution, they will not sell equipment to Iranians, the commander added. 
So, Imam asked the Iranian authorities to stand on your own two feet and prepare needed equipment, Rear Admiral Sayyari said.

Today, after 43 years Imam's order has borne fruit and the Islamic Republic is not comparable with the era prior to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in terms of supplying air, land, marine and missile equipment, he added.

In relevant remarks in January, Rear Admiral Sayyari said that his country is ready to supply the neighboring and friendly states with its state-of-the-art scientific and military technologies.

The Islamic Republic stands ready to provide advanced scientific and military technologies to friendly and neighborly states, Rear Admiral Sayyari said, addressing a meeting with foreign military attachés residing in Iran.

He added that Iran had achieved self-sufficiency and scientific capabilities in the field of military power and manufacturing state-of-the-art weaponry.

“Besides progressive relations with various countries, Iran is engaged in military cooperation with some of them and is interested in sharing its advanced scientific and military technologies with other friendly and neighboring countries as well,” Rear Admiral Sayyari said.

He said the neighboring countries, in turn, need to understand the nature of Iran’s power because “regional stability and security will be established based on mutual strength and interactions”.
 
