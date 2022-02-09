Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation

The funeral took place in the northern city of Nablus on Tuesday, hours after a Zionist special forces’ detachment killed the martyrs and arrested a fourth there.
The incident took place in the city’s al-Makhfeya neighborhood, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.
The agency cited its correspondent as saying that the ‘Israeli’ regime’s unit attacked the neighborhood with an unmarked civilian vehicle bearing a Palestinian number plate.
The forces then started firing at another vehicle that was travelling nearby, killing three of its occupants and arresting the fourth.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade identified the victims as the West Bank-based resistance group’s members, naming them as Ibrahim al-Nablusi, Adham Mabrouk, and Muhammed al-Dakhil.
“With blood and spirit, we’ll redeem you, o martyr!” mourners chanted as they carried the bodies of the Palestinians through the streets.
Videos that emerged from the funeral “recalled the bygone years of the Second Intifada [Uprising]," reports said.
“Revenge! Revenge! Brigades! Qassam!” the Palestinians called out.
Reacting to the development, Hamas resistance urged all Palestinian groups to stage an “intense reprisal.”
“The [‘Israeli’] enemy’s atrocity entails setting fire to the places that host Zionist servicemen and settlers,” a Hamas statement read.
Ever since, it has been dotting the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements, besides imposing the strictest of restrictions on the Palestinians’ freedom there.