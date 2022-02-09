0
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By 'Israeli' Occupation

Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By 'Israeli' Occupation
The funeral took place in the northern city of Nablus on Tuesday, hours after a Zionist special forces’ detachment killed the martyrs and arrested a fourth there.

The incident took place in the city’s al-Makhfeya neighborhood, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The agency cited its correspondent as saying that the ‘Israeli’ regime’s unit attacked the neighborhood with an unmarked civilian vehicle bearing a Palestinian number plate.

The forces then started firing at another vehicle that was travelling nearby, killing three of its occupants and arresting the fourth.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade identified the victims as the West Bank-based resistance group’s members, naming them as Ibrahim al-Nablusi, Adham Mabrouk, and Muhammed al-Dakhil.

“With blood and spirit, we’ll redeem you, o martyr!” mourners chanted as they carried the bodies of the Palestinians through the streets.

Videos that emerged from the funeral “recalled the bygone years of the Second Intifada [Uprising]," reports said.

“Revenge! Revenge! Brigades! Qassam!” the Palestinians called out.

Reacting to the development, Hamas resistance urged all Palestinian groups to stage an “intense reprisal.”

“The [‘Israeli’] enemy’s atrocity entails setting fire to the places that host Zionist servicemen and settlers,” a Hamas statement read.

Ever since, it has been dotting the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements, besides imposing the strictest of restrictions on the Palestinians’ freedom there.
