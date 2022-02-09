0
Wednesday 9 February 2022

Raisi Warns Arab Governments against Normalization with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 978051
“The move by some Arab countries to establish relations with the Zionist [‘Israeli’] regime will not only fail to ensure their protection and security, but will also double the problems of these states and those of the region and [other] Arab countries,” Raisi said in a meeting with new Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran Salam al-Zawawi on Tuesday.

Faced with widespread protests by the Palestinian people and groups, the countries that normalized with the ‘Israeli’ entity should know that “their treacherous act is rejected and condemned,” Raisi said.

The Iranian president further added that unity and coherence among all Palestinian groups play a pivotal role in achieving victory against the ‘Israeli’ regime.

He also urged unity among all Palestinians as it would “ultimately fulfill the goal of liberating Quds al-Sharif” and it should not be disrupted by no means.

Four Arab countries – the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco – agreed to unashamedly normalize relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity under US-brokered agreements in 2020, when former US President Donald Trump was in office.

Spearheaded by the UAE, the move has sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the world, especially within the Muslim world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president underscored that support for the Palestinian people and the liberation of the ‘Israeli’-occupied Quds is among the top issues of the Muslim world, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is a true supporter of the Palestinian people and the liberation of Quds al-Sharif.”

Raisi said the Palestinian people are conveying the message of resistance against the Tel Aviv regime and its Western allies, emphasizing, “If the Zionists realize that the Palestinians will stand strong, their calculations will change.”
