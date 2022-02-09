Chinese Defense Ministry Comments on US Arms Sales to Taiwan

Islam Times - The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take all necessary measures to protect sovereignty and curb any outside interference, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Wednesday, commenting on a US-approved arms deal with Taiwan.

Earlier, the US administration approved a $100 million deal with Taiwan to service the Patriot air defense system."The People's Liberation Army of China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity and unwaveringly suppress any outside interference," Wu Qian said in a statement on the agency's website, RIA Novosti reported.The Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman stressed that the Chinese army also intends to stop any separatist plots aimed at achieving Taiwan independence, and will continue to promote the "reunification of the motherland" process."Taiwan's future lies in national reunification, and the island's security depends on the joint efforts of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in accordance with the One China principle, and not on US arms sales to Taiwan," he said.Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek , defeated in a civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations - the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.