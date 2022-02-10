0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 02:10

China Censures $100-million US Arms Sale Deal with Chinese Taipei

Story Code : 978145
The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the “Peoples Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, thwart external interference and secessionist attempts, and promote reunification.”
 
“The sale of armaments by the United States to Taiwan seriously violates the ‘One China’ principle and the provisions of three joint communiques between China and the US.” 
 
According to the statement, the US “grossly intrudes into China’s domestic affairs, harming the country’s sovereignty and security interests, destroying military relations between China and the US, as well as threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
 
The defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said, “There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.”
 
On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the sale of US weaponry “seriously undermines” the relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
 
 
 
 
 
