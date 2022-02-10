0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 04:12

Iran Criticizes Double-Standard Approach towards Human Rights

Story Code : 978150
Iran Criticizes Double-Standard Approach towards Human Rights
Qaribabadi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting director general of the Finnish Foreign Ministry’s Department for Africa and the Middle East Sofie From-Emmesberger in Tehran on Wednesday.

He outlined Iran’s policies on human rights and the country’s judicial diplomacy, expressing Tehran’s readiness for talks with Helsinki on the issue of human rights and legal-judicial cooperation with the Northern European state.

Qaribabadi criticized the double-standard and selective approach adopted by certain countries vis-à-vis the issue of human rights, and said, “Unfortunately some states use human rights as a political tool against others.”

The Iranian official expressed the hope that Finland would adopt a “professional and independent” stance during its first full membership (2022-2024) in the UN Human Rights Council.

The two sides also stressed the necessity of countering terrorism, as a threat to global security, and supporting vulnerable groups of people, such as women, children and individuals with disabilities.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry official, for her part, thanked Iran for throwing its weight behind Finland’s membership in the Human Rights Council.

She also said her country welcomed the expansion of expert talks in the legal and judicial sectors and an exchange of relevant experience between the two states.

In relevant remarks in November, Qaribabadi said that Tehran welcomes human rights talks with other states.

He said that judicial diplomacy is a [good] way to mutual understanding to tackle problems which cannot be solved through political ways.

The official further criticized certain countries for looking at the issue of human rights politically.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the human rights dialogue with other states, Qaribabadi underlined.

Meanwhile, certain countries use the issue of human rights as a tool against others in order to achieve their political goals, he added.
