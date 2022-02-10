0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 04:13

Moscow Warns Speculations over THAAD Deployment Near Kharkov Anti-Russian Provocation

Story Code : 978151
Moscow Warns Speculations over THAAD Deployment Near Kharkov Anti-Russian Provocation
"Everything that is happening in this field from the standpoint of supplying Ukraine with military equipment, ammunition and weapons, including lethal weapons, is an attempt to exert extra pressure, including military-technical pressure, on Russia. Obviously, there is a great deal of blackmail involved, too," Ryabkov said, TASS reported.

He stressed that Russia had to state with regret that "this group of [Russia’s] opponents has virtually nothing left in its arsenal by and large".

"Instead of de-escalation, including an unconditional demand Kiev comply with the Minsk agreements to the full extent there have followed all sorts of media fakes. Some of these are obviously addressed to the incompetent public at large, which is eager to buy any such news, in particular, negative sensations. But we do not yield to provocations. What he have seen is a provocation of the first water," Ryabkov concluded.

On Monday, a diplomatic source told TASS that Kiev had asked Washington to deploy THAAD systems near Kharkov.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the systems’ deployment in Ukraine would be another step towards destabilization.

THAAD is a ground-based mobile missile defense system for high-altitude interception of intermediate and shorter-range ballistic missiles in the terminal phase (descent or reentry).
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
9 February 2022
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
9 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
9 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
8 February 2022
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support: Hezbollah Brigades
8 February 2022
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
Yemeni Military Takes Control of Strategic Region Eastern Harad
8 February 2022
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
Afghans Protest Slow UN Resettlement Process in Indonesia
8 February 2022
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
Iran, Iraq to Hold New Meeting on Case of General Soleimani Assassination
7 February 2022
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
Macron in Moscow: Seeking A Historic Solution to Ukraine Crisis
7 February 2022
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
Palestinians Laud African Union Suspension of Debate on Israel Ties ‘Blow to Compromisers’
7 February 2022
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
Over $100bn in Damage Inflicted on Syria’s Oil Sector by Decade-Long Crisis: Ministry
6 February 2022
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
UAE Plundering Yemeni Energy Resources through Gas Deal with France
6 February 2022