Thursday 10 February 2022 - 04:32

Kremlin Says EU Has No Right to Call Russia or China 'Authoritarian'

Story Code : 978153
He said both countries are large sovereign nations with their own political systems and government structures, Sputnik reported.

"First of all, we absolutely disagree with the assessment [of Russia and China] as authoritarian. We don't think that the EU has any right to make such a judgment about the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China," he added.

He also noted that Moscow respects other countries' political systems and does not interfere in their internal matters, stressing that Russia has every right to such treatment too.

The top European diplomat previously addressed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying it may result in a strong alliance of two "authoritarian regimes".

The joint statement by the Russian and Chinese presidents, which triggered Borrell, announced broad cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in various areas. Putin and Xi also criticised NATO expansion around the world, urging the bloc to abandon its "Cold War-era" approach and instead contribute to global security.

They also stressed that the world is facing a redistribution of power and expressed criticism of external forces undermining order in neighbouring regions.
