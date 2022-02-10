0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 04:47

Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army

Story Code : 978156
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who commands all armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, appointed the former defense minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami to the new post of the Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Army Affairs.

Prior to this, in addition to the defense minister under former president Rouhani, Brigadier General Hatami was holding different posts such as deputy minister of defense, deputy chief of staff of the armed forces, deputy commander of Army intelligence and commander of units in the west and northwest regions of the country.
