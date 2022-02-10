0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 06:21

Lebanese Army Commander Receives US Energy Envoy Hochstein

Aoun received Hochstein in his office in Yarzeh, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, National News Agency reported.

The NNA said the discussions focused on the issue of demarcating the maritime borders.

Aoun assured Hochstein that “the military institution is with any decision taken by the political authority in this regard,” according to NNA.

The US envoy is seen by a wide range of Lebanese people as a biased official rather than a mediator.

The Israeli-born official served with the Israeli occupation army from 1992 to 1995 and participated in the 1993 Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
