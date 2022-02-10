0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 08:33

US Adherence to Failed Trump-Era Policy Main Obstacle to Talks: Raisi

During the conversation, Raisi told the Japanese PM that boosting Tehran-Tokyo relations would benefit all nations. Given the capacities of the two states, it is possible to take big steps towards strengthening Tehran-Tokyo relations, he added.
 
The Iranian President further highlighted that the incumbent US government's adherence to the failed policies of the former US administration is the main barrier to the acceptable progress of the negotiations, adding that regardless of the nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to increase its level of relations and cooperation with other states, including Japan, in the interests of both nations.
 
Pointing to the need for lasting peace and stability in the world, he stressed that Tehran and Tokyo can play an effective role in creating and promoting peace and stability in the region and the world by strengthening bilateral cooperation.
 
Raisi considered foreign intervention as the major cause for insecurity in the region and stressed the significance of resolving the Yemeni crisis through internal Yemeni talks.
 
Today, it is necessary to break the oppressive siege on Yemen to prevent the heinous crime committed by the coalition forces in slaughtering and killing the defenseless people of the country, Raisi underscored.
 
Fumio Kishida, for his part, offered congratulations on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and said that when he was the foreign minister and chairman of the Iran-Japan Friendship Group, and today, as the Prime Minister, with his knowledge of the capacities of the two states, he has always sought to develop ties and activate joint cooperation capacities.
