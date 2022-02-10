Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron called his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week "substantive and rich."

"I believe in the unity of Europe to which we should go together," the French leader noted. Focusing on the situation in Ukraine, he pointed out that it is necessary to advance in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and nurture a broad, demanding, innovative dialogue, which will allow to build common guarantees." "Our objective: security for everyone," Macron added.

On February 7, Macron arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Putin. The talks between the two leaders lasted for more than five hours. The next day, the French president visited Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The issues of European security in the context of relevant guarantees from the US and NATO for Russia and the Ukrainian crisis were discussed.

"It is necessary to work together in order to maintain stability, peace and reset confidence-building mechanisms. We are certain of it," Macron wrote on his Instagram, TASS reported.