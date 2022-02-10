0
Thursday 10 February 2022 - 22:13

Ukraine Splits with Biden: Russian Invasion Isn’t Likely Imminent

Story Code : 978327
The New York daily wrote on Wednesday that Washington officials have claimed that during a recent telephone call between the two leaders, when Biden warned that the US believed the threat of an invasion had grown, Zelensky replied that there had been a threat since 2014. 

Biden reportedly answered that the presence of Russian soldiers in Belarus, where they have been dispatched for joint military drills, could increase the chance of aggression.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the Ukrainian president continues to doubt the likelihood of an imminent invasion, and has expressed fears that the stream of American warnings about Russian aggression have actually made an increased buildup of Russian forces more likely, and have helped to destabilize Ukraine politically and economically.

The report also cites senior Ukrainian officials as saying that they were especially upset with Washington’s recent decision to evacuate diplomats’ families and nonessential staff from its embassy in Kiev, because this gave the impression that the city was likely to be captured soon, as Kabul was last summer.

In January, BuzzFeed reported that a source close to Zelensky had said “Americans are safer in Kiev than they are in Los Angeles… or any other crime-ridden city in the US.” That same month, the Ukrainian president stated that hype over an invasion made negotiations for peace in Donbass, Ukraine’s war-torn eastern region, more difficult.
