President: Current US Administration No Different from its Predecessor

Islam Times - President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said Iran's approach in relations with world countries, especially with neighbors, is not based on tactical but strategic considerations.

The president made the remarks in a meeting with a group of foreign ambassadors to the Islamic Republic on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Republic.

Raeisi said his administration’s foreign policy is based on the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution and the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized its principled policy of strengthening good neighborliness, building trust and dialogue with its neighbors, and achieving lasting security and creating a safer and more developed region only through cooperation, participation and peace."

He said the Islamic Revolution’s “clear messages” include standing against hegemony and interference of global powers in the domestic affairs of independent nations, defending of the oppressed, and pursuing independence in domestic and foreign policies.

“The grand nation of Iran remains resolutely committed to its ideals,” Raeisi added.

The president drew an analogy between the current and the former US governments. He said the Biden administration is no different from its predecessor in its policies and actions.

He also talked about Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, saying the status quo is the result of Washington’s withdrawal and the inaction of other signatories.

President Raeisi said diplomacy only works when all sides abide by their commitments. He touched on the ongoing Vienna talks, stressing that any negotiations should guarantee Iran’s national interests.

His administration’s foreign policy, the president added, is based on engaging in maximum interaction with neighbors and allies, paying attention to the capacities of regional and international organizations and developing economic diplomacy.

“In our quest for a new approach in diplomacy, we are trying to create a new chapter in bilateral or multilateral cooperation…in order to maintain regional and extra-regional security and stability and to meet mutual needs,” the president added.

He said among the important steps in this regard are the conclusion of a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China, the signing of a similar pact with Russia, and the enhancement of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In parallel, Iran also pays special attention to the development of cooperation with African, Latin American and European states in line with the balanced, dynamic and intelligent foreign policy it has chosen to pursue, he added.

The president said Iran has a sensitive and important politico-economic status and enjoys vast sea coasts and many potentials, especially in the fields of transit, energy, trade, agriculture, industry and technology.

Many arrogant powers, Raeisi said, are attempting to prevent Iran from achieving the position it deserves.

However, the Islamic Republic, “thanks to a rich history, civilization and culture, is an undeniable reality in the politics of the region and the world, a friendly country, and a reliable partner as well as a special focal point for economic convergence with neighbors and other international partners”, he added.

"Our approach in relations with the countries of the world, especially our neighbors, is not a tactical matter but a strategic one, and we strongly believe in it in the hope that working with neighbors will bring more mutual and common interests to all countries of the region," he said in Tehran on Thursday.