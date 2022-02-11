0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 03:49

US, Saudi Arabia Conspiring Freely, Openly against Hezbollah in Run-up to Elections: Senior Official

Story Code : 978341
“Lebanon has been an open field to foreign interference. US and Saudi officials have been freely and openly holding meetings with representatives of various Lebanese (political) factions,” Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, a member and deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, said at a ceremony in the southern Lebanese village of Ayta ash Shab on Thursday.
 
“The aim of such meetings is to disseminate lies against Hezbollah in order to slander the resistance movement, and pit ordinary people against the group.”
 
Sheikh Qaouk stressed that Hezbollah, therefore, sees no reason to delay next month’s parliamentary elections.
 
“Anti-Hezbollah campaigns are being sponsored by outsides in the run-up to the legislative polls. They are on the rise as elections draw near,” he noted.
 
On January 30, Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, said, "All indications are that the parliamentary elections will take place on time.”
 
Hezbollah does not expect the election to yield a result much different to 2018, Sheikh Qassem said, dismissing what he described as expectations of parliament being turned "upside down."
 
Hezbollah opinion polls across Lebanon showed "the results of the election will be close to the make-up of the current parliament, with slight changes that do not affect the general make-up," he said.
 
 
