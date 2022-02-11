0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 03:51

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Drone Attack against Saudi Arabia’s Abha Intl.Airport: Spokesman

Story Code : 978342
According to reports, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon that the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees used a domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone in the operation.
 
Saree added that the unmanned aerial vehicle struck a designated important military site at the airport with great precision, noting that Abha airport is among the sites where Saudi-led airstrikes against Yemen originate from.
 
The senior Yemeni military official then renewed his appeal to Saudi nationals and foreign workers to stay away from military sites in the kingdom.
 
The development came only a few hours after Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters, intercepted and shot down a Saudi reconnaissance drone as it was flying in the skies over Yemen’s northern province of Hajjah.
 
The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said in a tweet that Yemeni air defense forces targeted the Chinese-made CH-4 combat drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was carrying out hostile acts over the Harad district.
 
The CH-4 drone has a range of 3,500 to 5,000 kilometers and a 30- to 40-hour endurance. It is capable of carrying six missiles and a payload of up to 250 to 345 kilograms.
 
The UAV can fire air-to-ground missiles from an altitude of 5,000 meters, enabling it to stay out of the effective range of most anti-aircraft guns.
  
 
