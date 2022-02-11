Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus

Islam Times - The head of the political bureau of Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement has denounced the assassination of three young Palestinians by the illegal Zionist entity during an operation in the city of Nablus, vowing revenge for the heinous crime.

Assassination is a failed policy and it will not be able to stop the resistance of the Palestinian people, Haniyeh said, adding that the martyrs’ blood will not go in vain.

Hamas and all Palestinian resistance groups feel a responsibility to revenge for the blood of those killed by the Israeli forces in the treacherous assassination operation, Haniyeh emphasized.

The Hamas official said the blood of the martyrs is a clear invitation for the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority to end its security cooperation with the Israeli enemy.

The three youths were martyred by the illegal Zionist entity in the al-Makhfeya neighborhood of the city of Nablus.

The assassination has triggered a new wave of anger among the Palestinians and sparked condemnations from all Palestinian factions as well as Muslim countries.

Thousands of Palestinians responded to a call by Hamas to join the funeral ceremonies en masse. Protests were also held across the West Bank against the crime, with the participants vowing revenge.

Meanwhile, news sources reported that the Palestinian resistance forces destroyed an Israeli patrol on the Gaza border on Wednesday night.

According to reports, in a phone call on Wednesday, Ismail Haniyeh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and praised their heroism.