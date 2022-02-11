0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 13:20

Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes

Story Code : 978409

“‘Israel’s’ continuing strikes against targets inside Syria cause deep concern. They are a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She further warned: The attacks “may trigger a sharp escalation of tensions."

This comes as the Zionist entity’s attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.

Adding to her remarks, Zakharova noted that “Also, such actions [the ‘Israeli’ attacks] pose serious risks to international passenger flights.”

“Once again we are insistently calling upon the ‘Israeli’ side to refrain from such use of force,” Zakharova concluded.
