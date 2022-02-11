0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 13:25

Islamic Jihad Vows ’Blood of Martyrs Will Not Be Wasted’

Story Code : 978412
Islamic Jihad Vows ’Blood of Martyrs Will Not Be Wasted’
“The blood of the martyrs will not be wasted. Their long-held dream was fulfilled and they joined the rank of their fallen combatant and steadfast brethren,” al-Nakhala said in telephone conversations with families of the victims on Thursday night.

Nakhala highlighted that armed struggle against ‘Israeli’ occupation forces will never stop, and the enemy will be astounded within the next few days as it will get hit from where it has never calculated.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief also said it was a matter of pride for him to cooperate with all freedom-seeking resistance fighters in the face of ‘Israel’, and confront the regime’s aggression against Palestinian lands and nation.

The killing of the three Palestinian resistance fighters on Tuesday was widely condemned by Palestinians as a “field execution” and an “assassination.”

The targeted military operation took place in the heart of Nablus in broad daylight. ‘Israeli’ soldiers used two private vehicles with Palestinian plates to enter al-Makhfiya neighborhood of the northern West Bank city to reach their target.

They then got out and surrounded the vehicle carrying the Palestinian men, and fired at it intensely from point-blank range.

The Zionist military said it ambushed the fighters, adding that they were members of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades – the military wing of Fatah resistance movement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
9 February 2022
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
9 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
9 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
8 February 2022