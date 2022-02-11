Protesters Rally in Sudan to Decry Coup and Arrests

Islam Times - People in Sudan have once again rallied in the streets to protest against October's military coup and a wave of political detentions across the African country.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in the capital city of Khartoum on Thursday, braving tear gas shots and a heavy security presence.The power takeover by the military plunged Sudan into political and economic turmoil, drawing international condemnation from across the world.“We will continue demonstrating in the streets until we bring down military rule and bring back democracy,” said 22-year-old university student Salah Hamid.Other protests took place across the Nile in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, and farther away in Gadarif and Sennar.Most of the protesters in Khartoum say they are opposing a normalization of relations spearheaded by the military with Israel.The series of protests, organized by neighborhood resistance committees, have drawn hundreds of thousands of people. About 80 people have been killed and thousands injured in crackdowns, according to a count by a pro-democracy group of medics.