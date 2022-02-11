0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 13:53

Protesters Rally in Sudan to Decry Coup and Arrests

Story Code : 978415
Protesters Rally in Sudan to Decry Coup and Arrests
According to reports, hundreds of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in the capital city of Khartoum on Thursday, braving tear gas shots and a heavy security presence.

The power takeover by the military plunged Sudan into political and economic turmoil, drawing international condemnation from across the world.

“We will continue demonstrating in the streets until we bring down military rule and bring back democracy,” said 22-year-old university student Salah Hamid.

Other protests took place across the Nile in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, and farther away in Gadarif and Sennar.

Most of the protesters in Khartoum say they are opposing a normalization of relations spearheaded by the military with Israel.

The series of protests, organized by neighborhood resistance committees, have drawn hundreds of thousands of people. About 80 people have been killed and thousands injured in crackdowns, according to a count by a pro-democracy group of medics.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
9 February 2022
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
9 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
9 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
8 February 2022