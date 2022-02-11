Islam Times - Iraq’s top security official said Thursday that 20 “dangerous terrorists” had escaped from a prison in Syria’s Northeastern city of Al-Hasakah last month.

National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji made the remarks during his meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Ville Varjola, according to a statement by his office, Anadolu news agency reported.Al-Araji called on the EU to urge its members to withdraw their nationals from Al-Hol camp, which houses the families of Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) members in Eastern Syria."The presence of this large number of terrorists in the prisons of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with weak capabilities, constitutes a constant and permanent threat if the international community fails to fulfill its duties,” he said.In January, an unknown number of Daesh members escaped from the Ghwayran detention camp in Al-Hasakah, which is run by the US-backed SDF forces, a rebranded version of the YPG/PKK terror group.Recently, Iraq has tightened security along its more than 600 kilometers border with Syria.The Iraqi-Syrian border has been a security concern for Baghdad for many years, as Daesh and PKK terrorists frequently infiltrate it.