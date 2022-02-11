0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 14:36

Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria

Story Code : 978425
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji made the remarks during his meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Ville Varjola, according to a statement by his office, Anadolu news agency reported.

Al-Araji called on the EU to urge its members to withdraw their nationals from Al-Hol camp, which houses the families of Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) members in Eastern Syria.

"The presence of this large number of terrorists in the prisons of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with weak capabilities, constitutes a constant and permanent threat if the international community fails to fulfill its duties,” he said.

In January, an unknown number of Daesh members escaped from the Ghwayran detention camp in Al-Hasakah, which is run by the US-backed SDF forces, a rebranded version of the YPG/PKK terror group.

Recently, Iraq has tightened security along its more than 600 kilometers border with Syria.

The Iraqi-Syrian border has been a security concern for Baghdad for many years, as Daesh and PKK terrorists frequently infiltrate it.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
9 February 2022
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
9 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
9 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
8 February 2022