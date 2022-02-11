0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 22:10

US Administration Blackmailing Lebanese: Power Transactions May Violate Caesar Law

Story Code : 978490
In contradiction with the remarks of the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea who claimed that her administration has approved the power import deal, Hochstein told LBCI TV Channel that Washington has not given any waivers in order to allow this transaction to happen.
 
Hochstein deliberately disregarded the electric power import deal between Lebanon and Jordan, focusing only on the gas deal between Lebanon and Egypt.
 
The Israeli-born mediator considered that the transaction must not violate the Caesar law, casting more doubts on the US stance regarding the approval of the entire deal.
 
As a result the Lebanese people will remain suffering from the power outage amid the US stances which blackmail them to make concessions pertaining the maritime border demarcation file.
