‘Israel’ Appoints Military Attaché to Embassy in Bahrain

Islam Times - The Zionist media revealed that ‘Israel’ has agreed with Bahrain regime to appoint an officer as a permanent military attaché to the entity’s embassy in Al-Manama.

Israeli Channel 13 said relations with the Gulf countries are developing rapidly to an extent that even surprised the Israelis.

The appointment was agreed upon after Benny Gantz’s visit to Bahrain a week ago.

During his visit, Gantz signed an agreement establishing security ties between the two.

The Israeli channel indicated that the job of the officer will be to maintain communication with the US Navy 5th fleet, based in Bahrain.

According to an Israeli website, Gantz’s visit to Bahrain aims to “establish a seaport in Bahrain, with the purpose of exploiting or using it as a base for the Israeli navy against Iran, with US mediation and Bahraini approval.”

Bahrain and the UAE jointly announced the normalization of their relations with “Israel” in mid-September 2020.

Israeli media outlets said that for the first time in history, an Israeli occupation navy officer will be appointed to an official permanent position in an Arab country in Bahrain.