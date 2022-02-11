0
Friday 11 February 2022 - 22:23

‘Israel’ Appoints Military Attaché to Embassy in Bahrain

Story Code : 978492
‘Israel’ Appoints Military Attaché to Embassy in Bahrain
Israeli media outlets said that for the first time in history, an Israeli occupation navy officer will be appointed to an official permanent position in an Arab country in Bahrain.
 
Israeli Channel 13 said relations with the Gulf countries are developing rapidly to an extent that even surprised the Israelis.
 
The appointment was agreed upon after Benny Gantz’s visit to Bahrain a week ago.
 
During his visit, Gantz signed an agreement establishing security ties between the two.
 
The Israeli channel indicated that the job of the officer will be to maintain communication with the US Navy 5th fleet, based in Bahrain.
 
According to an Israeli website, Gantz’s visit to Bahrain aims to “establish a seaport in Bahrain, with the purpose of exploiting or using it as a base for the Israeli navy against Iran, with US mediation and Bahraini approval.”
 
Bahrain and the UAE jointly announced the normalization of their relations with “Israel” in mid-September 2020.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
9 February 2022
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
9 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
9 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
8 February 2022