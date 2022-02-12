0
Saturday 12 February 2022 - 03:59

Tunisia President Dissolves Top Judicial Body after Ditching Parliament, Govt.

Story Code : 978500
Tunisia President Dissolves Top Judicial Body after Ditching Parliament, Govt.
According to the reports, Saied said in a speech during a cabinet meeting on Thursday that he will name a new Supreme Judiciary Council.

"Let me be clear: the council will be dissolved and replaced by another one, by decree," he said.

A few minutes after the president's announcement, the council rejected the presidential decree saying the "current structure is the only representative of the judiciary."

More than 200 judges and lawyers in black robes protested in front of a main court in the Tunisian capital Tunis, shouting slogans calling for Saied to respect the independence of the judiciary.

Some held signs stating: "There is no democracy without an independent judiciary."

Saied, who took power with the promise of reforms, said on Sunday that the Supreme Judicial Council was a “thing of the past.”

 He accused members of the council of taking “billions” in bribes. The president also accused council members of delaying politically sensitive investigations, including a probe into the assassinations of left-wing activists in 2013.

Tunisia's top judge has already accused Saied of undermining the judiciary's independence by dissolving the top council. The council's head, Youssef Bouzakher, recently said Saied’s declaration represented an attempt to bring judges under presidential instruction.

Since seizing power, Saied has dissolved the parliament and sacked the government, dismissing several ministers and top officials as part of reforms.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
North Korea Issues Dire Warning to US
9 February 2022
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
Saudi Arabia to Impose Severe Sentences against 11 Young Shia Muslims from Qatif Region: Report
9 February 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
Sayyed Nasrallah: Any Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Lead to All-out War
9 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined
8 February 2022