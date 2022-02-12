China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement on "Chinese aggression" should be considered a political fabrication, which the US authorities use to try and justify their "China threat theory" in order to pressure Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"This is a political lie. The US talks about the 'Chinese threat' in order to slander China and exert pressure on and stifle the development of our country," he stressed at the briefing, TASS reported.According to the Chinese diplomat, such remarks by Blinken "convincingly prove that the United States is guided by prejudices and Cold War thinking." "We are strongly opposed to such statements by the US," Zhao Lijian emphasized.As Blinken said on Friday, he believes that Beijing is setting its sights on becoming the world's leading military, economic, diplomatic, and political power. According to the US Secretary of State, the United States and Australia "must resist this".The US foreign policy chief added that "China has been acting more aggressively at home and more aggressively in the region."