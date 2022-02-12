0
Saturday 12 February 2022 - 09:48

Saudi-Led Coalition Warplanes Conduct Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sana’a

Story Code : 978558
Saudi-Led Coalition Warplanes Conduct Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sana’a
The coalition warplanes hit Airport Street in the heavily populated Al-Thawra district late on Friday, causing material damage, according to an Al-Masirah news agency.

The aggression launched an attack on the Al-Sabaha neighborhood in the Bani Matar district, as well as inflicting fear among children caused by conducting constant overflights.

Since the beginning of the new round of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, it has been conducting regular night raids targeting residential areas in Yemeni provinces, killing and wounding nearly 500 civilians.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
