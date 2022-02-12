US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday encouraged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia.

According to the report, a limited number of US diplomats could be transferred to western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, so that the US could maintain a diplomatic presence in the country, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, the US State Department ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kiev to leave, but it had left it to the decision of nonessential personnel if they wanted to leave.

The report on a possible evacuation comes amid heightened tensions over Ukraine, with the West escalating claims that Russia is going to "invade" the country. Moscow has, in turn, repeatedly denied having any such plans, while pointing to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it perceives a threat to the country's national security.

Recently, Politico said in a report, citing multiple officials, that US officials are predicting a Russian assault on Ukraine as soon as 16 February despite skepticism from their European partners.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that one can talk about the conspiracy of the authorities of Western countries and the media to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine, and that they need it to divert attention from their own aggression.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow may also advise non-essential personnel at its diplomatic missions in Kiev to leave the country. He stressed that Russia has become concerned by the evacuations of staff by the United Kingdom and the United States as it looks as if "there were preparations for something" in Ukraine.

Latvian Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine, and those unable to leave it are advised to register with the Consular Register or apply to Latvia’s embassy in Kiev.

South Korea has set the maximum level 4 alert for trips to Ukraine, thereby banning its citizens from visiting the country, and recommended its nationals living in Ukraine to leave it as soon as possible.

Earlier, the UK Foreign Office advised its citizens to refrain from any travel to Ukraine.

Last month, Canada announced that it would temporarily withdraw the families of diplomats with underage children from Ukraine.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted earlier that Western statements about "Russian aggression" and "the possibility of helping Kiev defend itself" against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, it does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

The United States plans to announce on Saturday that its embassy staff in Kiev will be required to leave the country, according to AP.