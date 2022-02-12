0
Saturday 12 February 2022 - 11:19

More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea

Story Code : 978569
RIA said that more than 30 Russian ships have left the ports of Sevastopol and Novorossiisk “in accordance to the plans of the drills” near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Reuters reported.
 
RIA said the aim of the drills was the defense of the coast of Crimea, the outposts of the Black Sea fleet as well as the economy sector and naval communications.
 
Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.
