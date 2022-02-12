0
Saturday 12 February 2022 - 11:35

World Must Pressure Israel to Stop Bellicose Behavior, Racism: Palestinian President

Story Code : 978572
In a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, Abbas emphasized that the Palestinian side would not accept, under any circumstances, the continuation of the Israel regime's occupation and racist practices in the territories occupied since June 1967.
 
Abbas thanked the top German diplomat for her country’s institution and infrastructure-building support for Palestine and expressed Palestine’s keenness to strengthen its friendly relations with Germany in the interests of the two nations.
 
Baerbock is on her first visit to West Asia as foreign minister from February 9-12. The German foreign minister pledged to continue providing economic support to the Palestinian people.
 
The Israeli regime's settlement expansion and land-grab policy across the Palestinian territories continue unabated despite international outcry. Many believe such a policy is aimed at forcing the Palestinians to leave their homeland by making it difficult for them to live there.
 
Speaking at the opening of the 31st session of the Palestinian Central Council earlier this month, Abbas said his country is considering all options to end the Israeli occupation as the Tel Aviv regime is pressing ahead with "its colonial practices that perpetuate apartheid and settler terrorism."
 
 
