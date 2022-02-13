0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 02:23

Shamkhani Highlights Iran’s Options in Interactions with World

“Options that are never removed from the table,” Shamkhani wrote in a post on Twitter that was translated in multiple languages.

“The glorious presence of Iranians in ceremonies in support of the Islamic establishment”, he added, mentioning Iranian’s huge show of support for the Islamic Revolution during rallies on Friday marking the anniversary of the revolution’s victory.

“Maintaining and strengthening #Iran’s peaceful nuclear capacities and defense capabilities. Regional security-making policies of the Islamic Republic,” Shamkhani added.

His comment came as the eighth round of the Vienna talks that began on December 27 is underway with a focus on the removal of all sanctions that the United States had imposed on Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the deal with Iran.

The US left the JCPOA in May 2018 under former president Donald Trump. The Vienna talks began on a promise by Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, to rejoin the deal and repeal the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Biden, however, has so far failed to undo Trump’s own undoing of Barack Obama’s Iran policy, which led to the JCPOA in June 2015.
