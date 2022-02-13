0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 13:20

Iran Unveils 10 New Military Products

Story Code : 978761
In an event on Sunday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani unveiled the new defense systems, manufactured by the Defense Ministry experts.

The upgraded missiles and ammunition unveiled today are utilized for ground battle.

The defense minister said the new products are the result of a new approach, called “one shot, one target”, that entails engagement with the enemy at greater distances.

The new products include various stationary missiles, cargoes carried by helicopters and drones, and smart ammunition for artilleries and mortars used for precision strikes. The range and accuracy of the products have been upgraded.

Moreover, the Defense Ministry started the mass-production of a new type of advanced armored and tactical vehicle, dubbed Aras-3.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.
