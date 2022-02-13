0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 13:24

Thousands March in Support of Venezuela Government

To the sound of drums and salsa, thousands of Chavistas -- named after Hugo Chavez, late predecessor of Maduro -- marched some 14 kilometers (nine miles) through the streets of the capital.

"Chavez sets the tone, Maduro is behind the wheel," read one banner.

"The courageous youth are following their dreams and continuing to fight for their homeland," 26-year-old Maria Amatima told AFP.

Maduro, met with cheers, ended the demonstration saying, "I ask you (the youth) to help me... against corruption and bureaucracy... I come to ask you for help."

Some 500 opposition supporters, joined by leader Juan Guaido, also gathered in Caracas in a parallel rally.

Guaido called for "unity" in the wake of the defeat of a divided opposition in regional elections in November.

"We pledge today to fight... we must strengthen unity," he said, promising to revive the street protests that rocked the government in 2019 but eventually died out.

"We are going to return... to the place where freedoms are exercised: the street."
