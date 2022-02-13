0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 14:03

Londoners Protest against UK Involvement in Saudi-Led War on Yemen

Story Code : 978765
Londoners Protest against UK Involvement in Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Protesters in London denounced the war on Yemen and called on the UK government on Saturday to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, which is leading a West-sponsored Arab coalition war on Yemen that led to deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and children in the poverty-stricken country.

The footage filmed on February 12 shows protesters outside Downing Street shouting slogans and holding up banners that read "Hands off Yemen."

The participants in the anti-war protest marched in central London against the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

More rallies also were organized in front of the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street in which protesters chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and called for an end to the war on Yemen.

Protesters also denounced the war on Yemen and expressed rejection of Britain's continued sale of arms to Saudi Arabia that is used for killing innocent Yemeni civilians and children.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022