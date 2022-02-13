Londoners Protest against UK Involvement in Saudi-Led War on Yemen

Islam Times - Protesters demanded an end to Britain's role of facilitating the war on Yemen that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Protesters in London denounced the war on Yemen and called on the UK government on Saturday to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, which is leading a West-sponsored Arab coalition war on Yemen that led to deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and children in the poverty-stricken country.The footage filmed on February 12 shows protesters outside Downing Street shouting slogans and holding up banners that read "Hands off Yemen."The participants in the anti-war protest marched in central London against the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.More rallies also were organized in front of the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street in which protesters chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and called for an end to the war on Yemen.Protesters also denounced the war on Yemen and expressed rejection of Britain's continued sale of arms to Saudi Arabia that is used for killing innocent Yemeni civilians and children.