Bahrainis Condemn Al-Khalifa Regime Atrocities on Anniv. of Popular Uprising

Islam Times - Hundreds of Bahrainis took to the streets to peacefully march against Al-Khalifa regime on the 11th anniversary of the February 14th uprising, which erupted in 2011 to demand freedom and democracy.

Despite the heavy presence of security forces on the streets to suppress the popular protests, a number of marches were held in various areas, including in the Barbar and Abu Saiba districts and other neighborhoods, according to Bahrain Mirror.The demonstrators chanted slogans against Al-Khalifa regime and called for freedom and democracy in their country. Several people and public figures have reportedly been arrested or summoned by Al-Khamis Police for questioning.Demonstrations have been held in Bahrain on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.Bahrain’s most prominent cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim has previously said that drawing up a new constitution was the only way out of the political crisis in the protest-hit tiny Persian Gulf country, urging the regime in Manama to pursue an agreement with the Bahraini opposition instead of increasingly suppressing dissent.The participants demand that the Al Khalifa regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.