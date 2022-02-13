0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 14:05

Bahrainis Condemn Al-Khalifa Regime Atrocities on Anniv. of Popular Uprising

Story Code : 978766
Bahrainis Condemn Al-Khalifa Regime Atrocities on Anniv. of Popular Uprising
Despite the heavy presence of security forces on the streets to suppress the popular protests, a number of marches were held in various areas, including in the Barbar and Abu Saiba districts and other neighborhoods, according to Bahrain Mirror.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against Al-Khalifa regime and called for freedom and democracy in their country. Several people and public figures have reportedly been arrested or summoned by Al-Khamis Police for questioning.

Demonstrations have been held in Bahrain on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

Bahrain’s most prominent cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim has previously said that drawing up a new constitution was the only way out of the political crisis in the protest-hit tiny Persian Gulf country, urging the regime in Manama to pursue an agreement with the Bahraini opposition instead of increasingly suppressing dissent.

The participants demand that the Al Khalifa regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022