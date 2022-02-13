0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 14:21

Israeli Settlers Terrorize Palestinian Families in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli Settlers Terrorize Palestinian Families in Sheikh Jarrah
Citing local sources, Wafa News Agency reported that multiple groups of Zionist settlers supported by Israeli police stormed the neighborhood in middle of the night on Sunday and attacked the Palestinian family homes by smashing some parked vehicles belonging to local Palestinian inhabitants and pelting stones at their homes.

Although footages taken the next day from the same area showed that the assailants were still present in the neighborhood.

The settlers also attempted to attack the Salem family home in the neighborhood to evict them from their home, hours after the family received an Israeli court ruling of dispossession that orders the family out of their home to hand it over to far-right Jewish organizations.

On their part, the Israeli Police fired rubber-coated rounds, teargas canisters and stun grenades at local Palestinian citizens who tried to fend off the settlers’ attack, causing cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Fatma Salem, a member of the family, said their home was attacked by settlers and that the family were afraid of an arson attack by settlers, calling on all those who can reach the neighborhood to do so immediately to stand beside them.

The neighborhood is already an explosive issue as far-right Jewish organizations attempt to expel Palestinians there from their homes, an issue that led to a round of violence last year fueled by Israel’s attempts to expel native families from their homes by force.

In addition, a fundamentalist identified as Itamar Ben-Gvir, the fanatic Israeli far-right Otzma Yehudit party leader, said that he plans to move his office to Sheikh Jarrah to “protect the settlers if the police do not protect them.”

Dozens of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah face the threat of displacement due to Israel’s illegal colonialist activities and are subject to constant violations by the colonizers, the police, and the army.
