US Fighter Jets Arrive in UAE After Yemen Attacks

The Raptors landed at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 US troops, The AP reported.American soldiers there launched Patriot interceptor missiles in response to the Yemen's Houthi attacks last month, the first time US troops have fired the system in combat since the 2003 Washington-led invasion of Iraq.American officials declined to say how many F-22s deployed or the number of airmen supporting the aircraft, citing operational security. However, they identified the unit involved as the 1st Fighter Wing, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. A photo later released by the Air Force showed six F-22s in a line on a taxiway at Al-Dhafra.In January, the Yemeni Army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees launched three rounds of retaliatory missile and drone strikes deep inside Dubai and Abu Dhabi.The Emirates is Saudi Arabia’s main ally in a 2015-present bloody war and simultaneous siege that the kingdom has been leading against Yemen, seeking, in vain, to change the country’s ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-friendly officials.Though the UAE announced it had completed its phased troop withdrawal from Yemen in February 2020, it still supports tens of thousands of militants operating in the conflict-ridden country.The United States has been lending all-out arms, logistical, and political support to the Saudi-led bloody invasion of Yemen that has turned the country into the scene of the world’ worst humanitarian crisis.