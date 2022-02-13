0
Sunday 13 February 2022 - 14:55

Ukraine Sees ‘No Point’ in Closing Its Air Space

Story Code : 978783
Ukraine Sees ‘No Point’ in Closing Its Air Space
"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," Reuters quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksey Goncharenko reported that air service over Ukraine would most likely be suspended on Monday, adding that the owners of leased planes were already forbidding their aircraft to enter Ukraine’s air space.

On Saturday, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has suspended flights to Ukraine as well as all the flights in its air space. Ukraine’s SkyUP airlines reported on Sunday that its plane traveling from Portugal was forced to land in Chisinau instead of Kiev on Saturday, since the Irish company that owns the aircraft informed it of a ban on entering Ukrainian air space.

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in Southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022