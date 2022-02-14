WFP: Rising Food Prices Push Yemenis into 'Extreme Poverty'

Islam Times - The UN World Food Program (WFP) on Sunday warned of rising poverty among Yemeni families amid continued fighting across the war-torn country.

As a result, "hunger is rising, leaving many dependent on food assistance", it added.

The humanitarian situation in Yemen is aggravated by the depreciation of the local currency, which reached more than 1,200 riyals against the US dollar in 2022.

Before the outbreak of the Yemeni conflict in 2014, the dollar price was 215 Yemeni riyals in the local market.

On Monday, the UN Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also warned that "11 million people [in Yemen] will end up closer to starvation" due to the shortage of funding for the life-saving activities in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the United Arab Emirates, bogged down in the country.

