Monday 14 February 2022 - 02:16

Syrian Diplomat: Damascus Calls Islamic Rev. as Supporter of Regional States

Story Code : 978843
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran held a ceremony on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Damascus.

Saying that the Islamic Revolution is in line with the principles and values ​​of Syria,  Bashar al Jafari,  Deputy Minister of Foreign of Syria said that Syria was one of the first countries to declare its support for Iran's Islamic Revolution.

Damascus considers the revolution a supporter of the countries in the region, not a danger to them, the Syrian diplomat stressed.

He stressed Syria's readiness to continue cooperation with Iran in strengthening and deepening relations in all fields.

He also hailed that Iran and Syria have been the cradle of stable civilizations throughout history, and the relations between the two civilized countries are deep.

Iranian ambassador to Damascus also said for his part, "Definite support for the Axis of Resistance, Palestinians and strengthening cooperation with friendly countries, especially the brotherly country of Syria, are among the priorities of Iran's foreign policy."

Mehdi Sobhani added, "Iran believes that despite all the pressures, the Syrian people will defeat the enemy in the fight against terrorism."
