Monday 14 February 2022 - 03:05

Baghdad Hosts Conference on Iran Islamic Revolution

According to Iran press on Sunday, Iraqi men of thought, who are generally among the authors, political and economic experts, seminarians, and responsible figures in the Iraqi Islamic Resistance groups, stressed at the meeting that the West has failed to understand the leadership of the Iranian uprising by the great architect of  The Islamic Revolution of Imam Khomeini, which continues today under the supervision of the Leader. For this reason, the Western materialist world can't realize the secret of the successful continuance of this revolution, despite all the pressures and sanctions exposed to.

Juma al-Atwani, a prominent Iraqi political expert, said at the meeting that the West was still unable to understand the divine blessing in the victory and continuance of the revolution over the past 43 years because the West had been based on the ideas of materialism-based liberalism.

According to al-Atwani, the West's political systems and the puppet rulers of the region, with their propaganda power, have taken the path of destroying the image of the Islamic Revolution and the religion of Islam so that the nations of the region are alien to the original Muhammadan Islam.

Majid al-Shuwili, another Iraqi expert and writer, comparing Imam Khomeini's thoughts with those of Western liberalism based on the Talmudic teachings, said that the Jewish Talmudic teachings do not believe in a role for God in human life, but the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the victory of the revolution., Attributed the liberation of Khorramshahr and all these achievements to God.

Mahmoud al-Hashimi, head of the Al-Ittihad Center for Strategic Studies, said in a statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been subject to sanctions, punishment, and siege throughout its 43-year-old life. Still, none of this has prevented the revolution from moving forward.

Mohammad Mohi, the official spokesman for Hezbollah in Iraq, also said that the Islamic Revolution in Iran is unique in the world because it is based on religion, adding that the world may not see such an experience for centuries to come. 
