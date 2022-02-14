West Evades Commitments by Pretending to Come Up with Initiatives: Shamkhani

Islam Times - The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on his Twitter that Iranian negotiators face more difficulty every moment as the Western parties 'pretend' to come up with initiatives to avoid their commitments.

The eighth round of Vienna talks focusing on the lifting of oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iran resumed on Tuesday, February 8th, after a short break for political decision-making.The Vienna talks have seen some progress due to the initiatives of the Iranian negotiating team, but Joe Biden's reluctance to compensate for the former US administration's illegal actions and the continuing of maximum pressure has cast doubt on the country's seriousness in returning to JCPOA.The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives.Referring to his conversation with Iran's top negotiator in Vienna, Ali Shamkhani said that tonight's phone call with Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed two statements about ViennaTalks, the increasing difficulty of Iranian negotiators task to advance the logical and legal instructions of Tehran and continuation of initiative "show" by Western parties to evade commitments.Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to the talks in Vienna, said on Twitter hours earlier: "Significant progress has been made in the course of negotiations."