0
Monday 14 February 2022 - 03:08

West Evades Commitments by Pretending to Come Up with Initiatives: Shamkhani

Story Code : 978850
West Evades Commitments by Pretending to Come Up with Initiatives: Shamkhani
The eighth round of Vienna talks focusing on the lifting of oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iran resumed on Tuesday, February 8th, after a short break for political decision-making.

The Vienna talks have seen some progress due to the initiatives of the Iranian negotiating team, but Joe Biden's reluctance to compensate for the former US administration's illegal actions and the continuing of maximum pressure has cast doubt on the country's seriousness in returning to JCPOA.

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives.

Referring to his conversation with Iran's top negotiator in Vienna, Ali Shamkhani said that tonight's phone call with Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed two statements about ViennaTalks, the increasing difficulty of Iranian negotiators task to advance the logical and legal instructions of Tehran and continuation of initiative "show" by Western parties to evade commitments.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to the talks in Vienna, said on Twitter hours earlier: "Significant progress has been made in the course of negotiations."
Related Stories
No Constraint on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Activities: Shamkhani
Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani ruled out any restriction on the country’s legal ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
Libyan PM Survives Assassination Attempt: Source
10 February 2022
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
Bahrain Buys “Israeli” Radars and Systems
10 February 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
10 February 2022
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Thousands Vow Revenge in Funeral of Three Palestinians Assassinated By ‘Israeli’ Occupation
9 February 2022