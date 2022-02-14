0
Monday 14 February 2022 - 03:11

Iraqi Federal Court Decides Not to Nominate Zebari for Presidency

Story Code : 978851
Iraqi Federal Court Decides Not to Nominate Zebari for Presidency
The development came as Iraq’s parliament canceled a vote for a new head of state last week, lacking the necessary two-thirds quorum to hold a session, a move that could potentially prolong political uncertainty and government formation in the Middle Eastern country.

A reporter for the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said: “The Federal Supreme Court held today a session to decide the case against Hoshyar Zebari’s candidacy for the presidency.”
 
He added that “the court decided not to nominate Hoshyar Zebari for the presidency of the republic.”
