Iraqi Federal Court Decides Not to Nominate Zebari for Presidency

Islam Times - The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq decided not to nominate Hoshyar Zebari for the presidency of the country.

The development came as Iraq’s parliament canceled a vote for a new head of state last week, lacking the necessary two-thirds quorum to hold a session, a move that could potentially prolong political uncertainty and government formation in the Middle Eastern country.A reporter for the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said: “The Federal Supreme Court held today a session to decide the case against Hoshyar Zebari’s candidacy for the presidency.”He added that “the court decided not to nominate Hoshyar Zebari for the presidency of the republic.”