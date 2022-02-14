0
Monday 14 February 2022 - 05:17

Iraqi Forces Destroy an ISIS Hideout in Kirkuk

In recent weeks, attacks by ISIS elements have increased in the eastern and northern parts of Iraq. Many Iraqi people and groups attribute the increase in ISIS movements in Iraq to the US plan to continue its occupying presence in Iraq.

According to the security media cell, Iraqi fighter jets, based on intelligence provided by the Counter-Terrorism Organization and in cooperation with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, carried out a precision airstrike in the Wadi Zaghitun area of Kirkuk province, which destroyed an ISIS terrorist hideout.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists. 
