Monday 14 February 2022 - 09:18

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian House, Murder Teen, Injure 20 Others near Jenin

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian House, Murder Teen, Injure 20 Others near Jenin
Hours into the invasion, the Zionist regime’s so-called Combat Engineering Corps wired and detonated the Jaradat’s home at dawn before the army withdrew from the town.

The ‘Israeli’ assault led to violent confrontations with Palestinians, in which one of them was martyred, while 20 others sustained injuries from ‘Israeli’ gunfire during the occupation forces’ military raid into Silat al-Harithiya.

The Ministry of Health identified the martyr as Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, 17, from the village of al-Yamoun.

The director of the ambulance in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, stated that the Zionist forces prevented ambulances from entering the town to treat and transport the injured, while WAFA correspondent reported that the continuous confrontations with the occupation forces also led to dozens of tear gas infections.
