Monday 14 February 2022 - 10:26

Ukraine Calls for Meeting with Russia, Other Nations within 48 Hours on Border Troop Buildup

Story Code : 978921
Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said Russia failed to respond to Kiev’s request under the Vienna Document.

“Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea,” he said, the Asian News International reported.

In another tweet, Kuleba added, “If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all.”

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an “invasion.”

Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO’s military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, Sputnik reported.
