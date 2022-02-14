0
Monday 14 February 2022 - 11:36

Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War

Story Code : 978935
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
“We might – especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it”, Prystaiko told the BBC Radio 5 Live, commenting on whether his country could change its position on membership in the alliance.
 
The envoy claimed that Russia already borders NATO members, saying it “did not change the security situation” for Moscow.
 
The Ukrainian presidential office has since addressed the statement, saying that NATO aspirations are included in the Ukrainian Constitution, but noted that the ambassador needs to be given an opportunity to elaborate on what exactly he meant regarding membership in the bloc.
 
The issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO remains a stumbling block between Russia and the alliance. Moscow previously put forth security guarantee proposals for NATO and the US, suggesting limits on troop and missile deployments and suggesting that the bloc stop expanding near Russia’s borders.
 
Washington, however, ignored this part of the proposals, while NATO refused to abandon its “open-door” policies, saying that Ukraine and Georgia may become part of the alliance.
 
In 2019, Kiev amended the Ukrainian Constitution, setting membership in NATO and the EU as the nation’s goals.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
US Shedding Crocodile Tears for Yemen: Khatibzadeh
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
Karzai Calls on Biden to Reverse Decision on Afghan Funds
14 February 2022
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Says Kiev ‘Might’ Agree Not to Join NATO to Avert War
14 February 2022
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassim Calls for Constitutional Rule to Replace Al Khalifa Regime
14 February 2022
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
US to Help UAE Replenish Missile Defense Systems After Yemeni Retaliatory Strikes
12 February 2022
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
China Tears into Blinken’s ‘Chinese Aggression’ Comment, Castigating It as Political Lie
12 February 2022
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
More than 30 Russian Ships Start Drills near Crimea
12 February 2022
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
12 February 2022
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
Iraq Says 20 "Dangerous Terrorists" Escaped from Prison in Syria
11 February 2022
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
Turkish Top Diplomat Slams West for Sowing Panic in Ukraine
11 February 2022
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
Russia to “Israel”: Stop Syria Strikes
11 February 2022
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
Hamas Leader Vows Revenge for Israeli Regime’s Assassinations in Nablus
11 February 2022
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
Macron Calls His Dialogue with Putin Substantive, Rich
10 February 2022