West Wants to Spark Conflict in Ukraine But Not to Fight: Lukashenko

West Wants to Spark Conflict in Ukraine But Not to Fight: Lukashenko
"I see that your (Ukrainian) politicians begin to buck at the West’s common course. You see, I know for sure, what the West needs here today: they need to spark a conflict," Lukashenko said during the meeting with Ukrainian politician Alexander Moroz, according to BelTA.

"You know, they are able with other people’s hands. It is better to fight with other people’s hands, other people’s lives: let the Ukrainians, the Russians, the Belarusians die, it’s all far away," he added, TASS reported.

He said that the West keeps talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Look, if we planned any war against Ukraine, the media would have behaved completely differently. Because the media is the modern war’s bombardments," the head of state underscored.

According to Lukashenko, as soon as "these screams about war in Ukraine" calm down for a moment, "a signal comes from America, and this hysteria begins to get fueled; that is, it is clear who needs this war."

"Prior to this hysteria, we made a decision to hold military exercise in our republic’s south," the president said. "We had to carry them out ourselves in order to define where we should keep a small amount of troops due to what’s going on in Ukraine: this weapons influx, our fugitive (opposition figures), establishment of camps, training. There is an influx of these saboteurs coming from there, frankly speaking."

According to Lukashenko, this is the reason why Belarusian authorities decided to reinforce this portion of the border.
