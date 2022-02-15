Haniyeh Felicitates Leader on 43rd Revolution Anniversary

Islam Times - Head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in a message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei congratulated him on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In his message on Monday, Haniyeh felicitated Ayatollah Khamenei on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and underlined that the victory was a great achievement for the Islamic Resistance project."We are deeply proud of your stance in support of the Palestinian people and cause," he said.Millions of Iranians hold nationwide rallies every year to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which marks the overthrow of the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.The ceremonies are attended by high-ranking officials and thousands of people from all walks of life across the country.Led by the Founder of the Revolution, Imam Khomeini, Iranians confronted the forces of US-proxy Mohammad-Reza Pahlavi in late 1977 to end his oppressive, cruel and autocratic rule over the country.By December 1978, millions of Iranians would take to the streets in protest against the policies of the Shah on a regular basis.Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile to Iran to be received by millions of cheering crowds after the departure of the Shah in mid-January 1979. Two weeks later, the country saw the victory of the Islamic Revolution.The final collapse of the Shah's regime came on February 11 when the military renounced its loyalty to the Shah and joined the revolutionary forces.On this day 43 years ago, people took to the streets to celebrate the collapse of the Pahlavi Dynasty and the emergence of the new era.