Tuesday 15 February 2022 - 02:54

Citizens of Quneitra and Occupied Golan Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Comprehensive National Strike

Governor of Quneitra Abdel Halim Khalil, said “Today, we remember the heroism of our citizens and sacrifices of martyrs, civilians and captives,those who gave their lives in order to defend the land and identity despite the arrogance of the occupier which aims at cancelling the identity of the Syrian Arab Golan.”

On the opposite side, citizens of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan, commemorated the 40th anniversary of the comprehensive national strike as squares were decorated with national flags, and citizens came from villages of Buq’ata, Masada and Ain Qinya to Sultan al-Atrash Square in the center of Majdal Shams and marched to the opposite side of Ain al-Tine.

Syrian freed captive,Sidqi Al-Maqt, said in a statement to SANA reporter that after forty years have passed since the uprising of the people in the occupied Syrian Golan, today we are more determined to confront the occupier, reject all its plots and affirm that Golan is an Arab and Syrian territory.
